Layla Khair Azar, age 71, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. Layla was born on March 7, 1948 and resided with her brother in Glendale when she immigrated to the US. Layla met Jack Azar in 1981 and were married on August 28, 1982 in Santa Barbara. It was a lasting and loving marriage of 37 years. Becoming a US citizen was her proudest moment aside from the birth of her 3 children - Jack Jr., George and Danielle.

Layla was an artist at heart, having a natural ability to hand sew intricate art pieces with no patterns or instructions. It was all done by count and precision handwork. She gave her works to family and friends with love and sincere friendship. It was a talent she continually thanked God for giving her.

Layla was a loving mother and kept in touch with her children from CA to NY on a daily basis. Her presence will be missed but her essence will forever be felt.

You are welcome to join in celebrating her life at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1500 State St. on February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am.