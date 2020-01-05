Robert "Bob" Lee Odale passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 with all of his family by his side. Bob was born in Hanford, California, where he met his loving wife Margie in 1951. He worked for Engineer Co., Midtown Development and Trudi Group until he started his own business, Melgozo Odale Construction. Bob loved to dive and bring home abalone and lobster. He and his wife loved traveling and going on cruises. Bob was a long-time member of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge 613 and an Exulted Ruler at the lodge during 1997-1998. He is survived by his two children, Robin and Patrick, and their spouses Jason and Cathy. He was Papa to his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A service will be held at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge 613 located at 150 Kellogg Avenue at 11 AM on January 7, 2020. Donations may be made to S.B. Elks 613 Major Project.