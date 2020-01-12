Lenore Boal Lind, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21st in Santa Barbara, California. She was born to the late Albert and Emily Boal in Belfast Ireland. She moved to Toronto, Canada as an infant where she grew up with her three brothers and four sisters.

Lenore graduated from St Josephs Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and studied post graduate work in pediatrics. She worked with children, polio patients, and intensive care patients. Lenore was the nursing supervisor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for many years. She also worked for a brief time at Casa Dorinda in Montecito and did some private duty nursing. Post retirement she volunteered at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Outpatient Surgery Department and at DAWG (Dog Adoption Welfare Group). Children and animals, dogs especially, had a special place in her heart.

Lenore met her husband and lifelong soul mate, James, in Minnesota. They were married in 1952 and were happily married for 66 years. They resided in Santa Barbara for 49 years. Lenore and James are survived by their daughters: Rebecca Roberts and Kimberley Kelly. They have three grandsons: Brandon and Cameron Roberts and Brent Kelly.

Lenore personified the meaning of a wonderful wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. She valued tradition seen through her work ethic, love of family and home and unwavering standards and expectations. Lenore loved the style, glamour and graciousness of bygone times as seen in Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies. She cultivated and outlived many lifelong friendships. Lenore's greatest achievement was not that of nursing but of being a giving, unselfish, nurturing mother who always placed her family first. Mom, know your two daughters were and are indeed your best friends and are the persons we are today because of you.

Lenore, Mom, Grandmother and Nana, you will be forever loved, missed and remembered.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street in Santa Barbara at 9:30 a.m. Lenore will be laid to rest in the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara and DAWG in Santa Barbara.