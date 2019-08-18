Lillian Grace Brodarick passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. She was 98 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Harriet Christoff, her loving husband Frank, and her beloved sister, Cris Deyette.

Lillian was born on October 22, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois. She and her husband, Frank Brodarick, moved their family to Santa Barbara, California, in 1946 where they purchased their home and raised their four children.

She devoted her life to her multi-generational family and her church. She was politically active in the community for three decades. The Head Start Program was her pride and joy. Lillian worked tirelessly for Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish for over fifty years. At Guadalupe, Lillian was CCD Director and President of the Altar Society, and worked day and night for the annual Fiesta celebration.

Lillian enjoyed an active, long and happy life. She loved to travel in their trailer with family and friends; loved nights at the casino with her husband and her girls. She could dance the Hula, the Charleston and the Cha Cha, and didn't care who was watching! She was always the life of the party and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Swann (Chris), Karen Rudolics, Mary Koepke (Bret), and Frank Brodarick, and her grandchildren, Tina Rudolics (Will), Mia Fraas (Kyle), Jason Rudolics (Kierston), and Sarah Koepke. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Elizabeth, Ararceli, and Deacon Reggie from Hospice. We are also deeply grateful to Katarina and the entire Casa Cambria family, and extremely thankful for the loving care she received from Inez, Jenny, and Peggy.

A Rosary will be said for Lillian at McDermott's Chapel on Thursday, August 22nd, at 7:00 pm. Church services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday, August 23rd, at 10:00 am.