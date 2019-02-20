January 8th, 2019 Lillian (Daisy) Mae Spears left her beloved family for her eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior.

She was born on February 26, 1925 to Fred William Scott and Mable Velma Kefauver Scott in Paola Kansas.

She is survived by her Granddaughters Kim Hall, Michelle Bosch (Adam Bosch), Grandson Howard Hall (Kimi Hall), sister Betty Lyons, brother Donald Scott, sister Velma Flynt, sister Caroyl Jennings, and sister Bobbie Scott Kinder (Larry Kinder), great grandson Vincent Lopez, great grandson Anthony Lopez (Cynthia Sandoval), great granddaughter Ashley Giulivo (Mike Giulivo), great grandson Nicholas Lopez, great grand daughter Vanessa Hall, great grandson Luis Hall, great great grandson Nicholas Lopez, and great great grandson Anthony Lopez.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Howard Burton Spears, her daughter Linda Kay Newberry, parents Fred William Scott and Mable Velma Kefauver Scott, her brother Fred Keith Scott, and Richard Scott.

Daisy had a kind heart, was sharp as a tack, and an avid Dodger Fan.

Celebration of life will take place June 21st, 2019 in Glenwood Springs Colorado.