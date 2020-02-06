10/31/1937 - 1/31/2020

Grace, 82, left her wheelchair and worn body from her home of 43 years in Goleta for a far better place. She was born in St. Anthony, ID, and grew up in nearby Ashton, daughter of Sarah Rosamond Meldrum Goebel and Henry Goebel.

Later, she attended BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, ID; Utah State U. in Logan, UT, where she met her sweetheart; Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA, where she took nine semesters of classical organ; and Santa Barbara City college, where she earned an AA degree. An accomplished secretary, she typed 106 wpm and took shorthand at 140 wpm. Her last secretarial job was with the Easter Seal Society in Santa Barbara.

She was predeceased by her parents, stepmother, brother, four sisters, and one grandson. She's survived by her husband of 59 years, DeLoy Esplin; daughter Keri Grace McBride (Reo) of Orlando, FL; son Carl (Lindi) of Junction City, OR; daughter Connie Anderson (Joe) of Friendswood, TX; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She'll be remembered for her vocal solos and duets at church; singing in the choir and serving as a church volunteer; making Brazilian embroidered and patchwork quilts; Japanese bunka pictures, and embroidered pillowcases; and being a great homemaker.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her services will be in the chapel at 478 Cambridge Drive in Goleta on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. All are welcome. Viewing will be 9:15 to 9:45 in the Relief Society room.

The family wishes to thank the VNA Hospice nurses and Senior Helpers who helped care for Grace.