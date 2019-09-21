June 13, 1951 - March 31, 2019

Linda Jean Nicholson, passed away after losing a battle with ALS.

She was born and raised in Long Beach, CA by parents John K. and Gladys K. Zeigler. She attended R.A. Millikan High School graduating with Honors. She was an accomplished cellist and was a member of the All Southern California High School Honor Orchestra when they played at The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Linda next tackled Long Beach City College graduating with honors and a Liberal Arts Degree.

She moved to Santa Barbara in September 1972 and went to work at SBSandL, which was just one of the various jobs she worked at. Linda always insisted in working downtown Santa Barbara, that's where the action was according to Linda. She spent 12 yrs. as a legal secretary and was a long-time member of Santa Barbara legal Sectaries and Legal Secretaries Inc. She was also a member of the National Notary Assoc. Her last job and the one she loved the best, was Executive Assistant to the CEO of Martin Energy Associates.

Linda enjoyed The Last Thursday of the Month Ladies Luncheon at Stella Mare's and with the Legal Gals group. Some of her likes and interests were music, gardening, roses, Indy Car racing. football, college and pro and just about any other sport. She loved Jazzercize and was very active for many years.

She met her husband John in 1973 although they didn't admit they were in love in until 1975. They were together for 44 years and 1 month. She is survived by her husband, John W. Nicholson of Santa Barbara, and sister, Cheryl A. of Long Beach.

Please make a donation to the ALS Association in Linda's memory.