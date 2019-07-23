Linda Joyce (Boyer) Bradshaw 06/09/1949 to 07/16/2019, passed away suddenly at her home July 16, 2019. Linda was born on June 9, 1949, the oldest of 3 daughters of Gene and Nancy Boyer in Pasadena, CA. The Family moved to Santa Barbara in 1962. She attended La Colina Jr. High School and went on to attend San Marcos High School, graduating in 1967. Linda had a long working career as an Administrative Assistant at Raytheon in Goleta for 40 years, retiring in 2016. Linda's pride and joy and loves of her life were her daughter Alisa Boyer, her 2 granddaughters Ashley and Breanna, and her 2 great grandchildren. She married her soul mate and love Phillip Bradshaw in 1994, sharing 25 wonderful years together in the Santa Ynez Valley. Linda was an avid reader and shopper, and she loved her bling! She also loved spending time with her family.

Linda is preceded in death by her father Anthony Gene Boyer. She is survived by her husband Phillip Bradshaw of Solvang, her mother Nancy Boyer, her daughter Alisa Boyer, granddaughters Ashley Pollock, and Breanna Boyer, 2 great grandchildren, sisters Chris McClurg (Brent), Kathy Welker (John), many nieces, nephews and cousins, brother in laws, and sister in laws. She will be missed by all...love your laugh, wisdom, and generosity! How do we say goodbye to you...We Love You!!!

A memorial service and celebration of life for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at 1:00 p.m. at Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church in their Friendship Room. Reception following.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors