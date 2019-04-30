Linda Kay Clark, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy illness in Mesa, AZ.

She was born to George Stewart and Irma Baust Stewart in Long Beach, CA. Linda was the younger sister of Ron Stewart.

Linda was raised primarily in Ventura, attended Ventura High school and, after graduation attended Cal Poly San Luis Obisbo, this is where she met her husband to be, James (Jim) Van Clark. They were married in August of 1962 and shortly thereafter, Jim was called to service during the Vietnam War. Linda went with him wherever he was stationed during that time.

While Jim served in the Army, Linda began her career in the land title business. She began working for Chicago Title Company in Chicago (where they were stationed) and after Jim's military service was complete, the couple found their way back to California and settled in Santa Barbara where Jim worked for Applied Magnetics. Linda resumed her career in the title industry at First American Title of Santa Barbara. It is here, where she held numerous positions and enjoyed working with clients and researching properties. She would remain with First American Title for 50-plus years until her retirement three years ago.

After retirement, she moved to her second "dream home" in Mesa, AZ to be closer to her family where she enjoyed helping raise the next generation of Litchfield children. "Aunt Lindy" loved being with family, especially her great- nieces and -nephews. Aunt Lindy was always game for breakfast or lunch conversations and could outlast any of them on a good shopping day! If any one of them was looking for something, Aunt Lindy was on the "hunt" and she would always come through!

Linda was predeceased by her husband Jim who passed in 2011.

She is survived by her brother, Ron Stewart, nieces, Patricia (Litchfield) Coyle, Janine (Litchfield) Simioni, and Kathleen (Litchfield) Sander, nephews, Dan Litchfield, Jr. and Jeffrey Stewart. She is also survived by her great-nieces, Jennifer, Ashtyn, Gillian, Imogen, and Etta, great-nephews, Bryce, Brandon, Morgan and Cody, all of whom loved her dearly.

Services were held Saturday, April 27 at 3:30 pm at Red Mountain Community Church in Mesa, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the organizations Linda supported. The at www.woundedwarriorproject.com or the Reagan Ranch Center Young America's Foundation where donations may be sent in her memory to 217 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101.