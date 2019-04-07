Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Martin.

Linda Martin 68, of Figueroa Mountain, Ca passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Born June 22, 1950 in Florida, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Olivia Bumgartner.

She is survived by her longtime mate of 30 years, Frank Chrisman, two children, James

McNamara and Natalie McNamara both or Orcutt, CA, grandchildren, Madison, Nate and Jake

Bakke and Emma McNamara. Sisters Sharon and Connie and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Linda will be held at 12 Noon on Friday April 12, 2019 at Loper Funeral Chapel, Ballard Country Church, 2465 Baseline Ave, Ballard, CA 93463.

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors.