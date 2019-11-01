On October 18, 2019 Lisa E. Spurlock passed away at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California from a brief illness. Lisa was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 9, 1962.

Lisa's early childhood was spent living overseas in locations as Panama, Greece, and Italy. While overseas Lisa got to travel to many other countries being Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Yugoslavia at that time one country. In 1968 the Family moved back to the United States settling in Salem, New Hampshire for 5 years. In 1973 the Family again moved this time to Santa Barbara, California. There Lisa attended Hope Elementary School, La Colina Junior High School then San Marcos High School. She attended Santa Barbara City College.

In 1981 Lisa was employed by Raytheon Service Company, working for the Shipping and Receiving Department. After Lisa's employment ended with Raytheon Service Company Lisa continued in the Shipping and Receiving Departments in the various locations she was employed at. In due time Lisa became Supervisor in the Shipping and Receiving Department.

Lisa lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for seven years employed at Autrans, a parts company for Nissan Motors. Lisa had lived in Lompoc, California since 2004.

Lisa's joy in life was playing the guitar and her love for music the Beatles being her favorite. She had an extensive vinyl record collection along with collecting rare Beatle imports. Lisa's other joy was being pet parent to her two cats Bober and Boone they were her constant companions she would dote on them.

Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved parents Robert and Dolores. She is survived by her brother Richard of Santa Barbara, California and sister Karen of Lompoc, California. She is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on November 5, 2019 at 10:00 in Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Cemetery. She will be laid to rest following the service.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Humane Society in memory of Lisa. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.