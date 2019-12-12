Lois L. Bickham, 93, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. Lois was born on November 18, 1926 in Rule, Texas. She married Samuel Gomez in December 1944. After WWII, they moved to Santa Barbara, California. Lois was a wonderful, kind-hearted, giving and loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She was a homemaker and was called the Queen of the Crusts, known for her delicious pie making. She later worked at Trenwiths and Robinsons for many years. After Samuel died in 1969, in 1974 she married Kerry Bickham (deceased). Lois was the Mother of Jerrel Scott (Peggy), Sharon Sanborn (Mac), Dave Scott (Kim). Stepsons, Kerry Bickham Jr. (Julie), Bill Bickham (Heidi) and Daughter-in-law, Giuliana Scott. Grandchildren, Elayne Blessing (Greg), Joshua Sanborn, David Scott (Kara), Gregory Sanborn, Nicole Bickham Nunez (Aaron), Brady Bickham, and Step Granddaughter Bethann Roberts. Great-Granchildren, Lucas Blessing, Julia Blessing, Declan Doran, Bracee Blessing, Harper Scott, Paige Scott, Jayce Nunez, Madilyn Nunez and Step Great-Granddaughter Natalie Roberts. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 1:00, at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.