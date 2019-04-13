Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie Palm.

(1932-2019)

Lois Marie Palm, 87, passed away peacefully at Serenity House in Santa Barbara on Friday morning, April 5, 2019. A private family memorial is planned for later this month in her beloved Santa Barbara.

Born February 1, 1932 in Glendale, California Lois was preceded in death by her parents George and Anne Van Dyl, her brother Mike Van Dyl and her son Craig Hirschberg.

Lois happily moved to Carpinteria in 1966 and then a dozen years later to Santa Barbara where she enjoyed a long career in property management until she retired in 2002. Lois spent her retirement years contentedly in the company of her constant companion of over 20 years, her Cockatiel Joey.

Lois is survived by her brother George (Charlene) Van Dyl, her children Lyn (John) MacEachern, Cliff (Jeannette) Hirschberg and Lisa (John) Lombardini. Her 6 grandchildren; Jessica, Tony (Desiree), Steven, Ryan, Mackenzie, and Mason and 7 great grandchildren; Malia, Maya, Kade, Lexi, Kris, Kaila, and Brooke.

The family is especially grateful to the staff of Serenity House for their gentle care and would appreciate that any donations in her name be made to Serenity House, 930 Miramonte Road, Santa Barbara, CA. 93109.

And now you are our guardian angel in heaven.