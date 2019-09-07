October 26, 1930 - August 30, 2019

Lois Stone Erburu, a noted civic and arts patron in Southern California, died August 30, 2019 at her home in Santa Barbara. She was 88. Lois was incredibly devoted to her family, as wife of 65 years to her late husband Robert F. Erburu, former Chairman and CEO of the Times Mirror Corporation, and mother to her two daughters Susan Erburu Reardon and Dr. Lisa Erburu.

Born in Los Angeles to Dr. Fred Stone and Lois Litchfield Stone, Lois was a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Botany and where she met her husband Bob. Save from one year living in Boston, where Lois worked as a teacher while Bob finished at Harvard Law School, she lived the majority of her adult life in Southern California, where she devoted much of her time and effort to the arts.

Her interest in art was heightened by travel associated with Board trips with the National Gallery of Art, the J. Paul Getty Trust, The Huntington Library, the San Francisco Federal Reserve Board, and the American Newspapers Association of America, where her husband served, including as Board Chairman.

Lois and Bob were longtime Hope Ranch homeowners and began spending more time in Santa Barbara in later years with the goal of retiring in that community. For the past eight years, Lois was a full-time Santa Barbara resident, where she immersed herself in many local organizations. She served as a Trustee for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and also enjoyed supporting the Music Academy of the West. She was also a member of the La Cumbre Country Club, Little Town Club, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Art, Design and Architecture Museum Council at UCSB.

In Los Angeles, Lois was actively involved with the Music Center for over twenty-five years. She became a member of the Music Center Board of Governors in 1991 and served on its Development and Board Activities committees, was Benefactors' Ball Chairman in 1988 and vice president of the Founders. She was a member of the Blue Ribbon Executive Committee and an Honorary Member of the Blue Ribbon Board of Directors. She had been a Children's Festival supporter and worker since its inception forty years ago and member of the Junior Philharmonic Board in 1986.

She was most recently involved in establishing a new five-room art gallery at the Huntington Library, Art Collection and Botanical Gardens in the Lois and Robert F. Erburu Wing of the Virginia Steele Scott Galleries of American Art.

Her other affiliations include board member, vice chairman and member of the Executive Committee of the Don Bosco Technical Institute, Costume Council of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, board member of the Luminaries of the Doheny Eye Institute, Social Service Auxiliary, Dame of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta, Dame of St. Gregory, and Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was a member of Villa I Tatti, the Huntington Society of Fellows, Art Collectors' and Library Collectors' Councils, The Getty Conservation Institute Council and the Getty Villa Council.

Former community services include Beverly Hills Catholic School Parent Club President, Daniel Freeman Hospital Advisory Board, Officer and Member of the Ebell Juniors Board, President of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Juniors, Marlborough Parents' Council, Muses (Museum of Science and Industry), National Charity League, board member and officer of Social Service Juniors, vice president of Town and Gown Juniors, Trojan Guild and board member of United Way Corporate Awards.

Lois was a world traveler, as her and Bob's love and appreciation for art took them on many trips, most frequently to Italy. Lois especially cherished family gatherings and vacations, including an annual tradition for more than 50 years to the Big Island of Hawaii. She had a quick wit, a bulletproof memory, and a story for everything. In her free time, she was an expert needlepointer and loved classic movies.

Lois was steadfastly devoted to her husband Bob, who predeceased her in 2014. She was also extraordinarily proud of her family, most notably her two accomplished daughters and four grandchildren. She is survived by daughter Susan Erburu Reardon and husband George of South Pasadena, daughter Dr. Lisa Erburu and husband Dr. Mark Cocalis of Orinda; grandchildren Luke Erburu Cocalis (Hilary), Laura Reardon-Childs (Ken), Rachel Cocalis Gregory (Jon), and Daniel Erburu Reardon; and three precious great-granddaughters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 16 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E Sola Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, with a reception following from 11:30am to 2pm at La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lois' memory to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art or Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Santa Barbara.

Lois lived her life to the fullest, she is now at peace.