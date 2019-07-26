April 11, 1930 - July 13, 2019

Santa Barbara, Ca.

A long time Santa Barbara resident, Lonnie Hocker passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2019 at the age of 89. Lonnie was born in Magnolia, AK, and grew up near Ballinger, Texas. He spent 10 years in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War, and while stationed in San Diego he met Marilyn Peet, his wife of 67 years, and together have three children and 2 grandchildren. They have been residents of Santa Barbara for the past 57 years.

While in San Diego he graduated from San Diego State with a degree in Physics and was employed for 32 years by EGandG/Bechtel, a global defense contractor, before retiring as General Manager of the Santa Barbara facility. Following retirement, he became a lifetime member in the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, doing a variety of projects. He especially enjoyed being part of the group that maintained the grounds around the facility. He was also active in the community doing a variety of service projects such as building wooden toys for the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

He was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed playing competitively when he could. Throughout his life, his quick wit and dry sense of humor always put people at ease, and he was well liked for his giving nature and willingness to help others in need.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Marilyn and 3 children, Keith (Michelle) Hocker, Cindy (Lee) Olsen, Amy (Ryan) Bertul, and 2 grandsons Phillip and Alexander. Lonnie was the eldest of 8 brothers and sisters and is survived by Robert Hocker, Thomas Hocker and sisters Ida Faye Caddel and Emma Lou Allen.

There will be a memorial luncheon at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Santa Barbara, Ca. 93111 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 11:30-1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara at 512 E. Gutierrez St. Santa Barbara, Ca. 93103, who worked tirelessly and with compassion and devotion in his final days and hours.