Loren D. Ellis was born in Santa Barbara, CA, May 10, 1934 to Orville and Adra Ellis. He grew up in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. He had various jobs throughout his lifetime, but his favorite was being in the restaurant business. He became a manger of several different food chains such as International House of Pancakes, Minnie Pearls Chicken, Long John Silvers and the Lobster House in Redondo Beach. He decided to open up a restaurant of his own in New Jersey: "The Hickory Smokehouse" which was run by Loren, Shirley and Greg Ellis. In 2000 he retired and his brother continued with the restaurant. Loren lived in Franklin, TN until the death of his wife Shirley in 2010. He relocated to Lompoc where he lived until his passing on June 14th at the age of 85 from Alzheimer's.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arlen and his wife Shirley. He is survived by his brother Greg of Nashville, TN, his children Keith (Diana) Ellis, Karen (Gary) Church of Lompoc, Kenneth (Leslie) Ellis of Detroit Lakes, Tina (Dave) Christian of Tyler, TX, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. There will be a private scattering of his ashes at a later date.