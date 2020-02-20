Lori Guzman, 64, passed away, Sunday Feb. 9, 2020, at home Surrounded by loved ones in Santa Barbara. Lori was born July 15, 1955, the daughter of the late Raymond and Shirley Mullen from Wausau, WI.

Lori graduated from Wausau West High School, Wausau, WI in 1973 and moved shortly thereafter to Santa Barbara, CA where she resided for 47 years.

Lori was united in marriage to George Guzman Jr. at Unitarian Church Santa Barbara in 1977. Lori was proceeded in death by her husband George who died June 17, 1982. Lori was employed at Arrhythmia Consultants of the Central Coast Medical Group by Dr. Joseph Ilvento as the office manager.

Survivors include her sister Debi Michael, (husband Rick) North Wales, PA, brother Randy Mullen (wife Mary) McKinney, TX, her son Adam Guzman, (wife Angelica (Ibarra); four cherished grandchildren: Davena (22), Catalina (11), George (10), and Adam Jr. (7) Santa Barbara, CA.

She enjoyed walking on the beach, reading, knitting, baking for holidays and birthday events for others to enjoy, spending time at sports events cheering on her grandchildren and most dear to her was spending quality time with her grandchildren. A Rosary will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and the Funeral mass will be celebrated, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., also at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St, Santa Barbara, 93101.

For condolences, please go online to www.legacy.com where you will find her Obituary.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Ridley Tree Cancer Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (Oncology nurses and staff) and VNA Health Hospice for their supporting staff and the great care. Our family would especially like to thank Dr. Julian R. Davies for all his continuous compassion and care!

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer Donations in support of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara