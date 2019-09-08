10/25/55 - 08/26/19

Loretta Mary (Lorrie) LeSage, 63, passed away in Ashland, Oregon following a brief but very intense neurological disorder. Formerly of Santa Barbara, CA, she retired to Ashland, OR in 2013.

Lorrie was the youngest of nine children born to Thomas and Donalda LeSage in Pasadena, CA. She went to school in Pasadena, but spent every summer vacation day at their Carpentaria Beach home where she was a sun goddess loving and playing in the ocean. She received a BA in English Literature from Cal-Poly San Luis, where she played 4 years Division I volleyball. She received an MA in English Literature from UC-Santa Barbara and then also an MA in Psychology from Antioch University in Los Angeles. Lorrie worked in several technical writing and editing positions in the LA area before moving to Santa Barbara in 1990.

After getting her MA in Psychology, Lorrie became a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and spent the rest of her career working for Santa Barbara County, both in Child Protective Services and then 10+ years with County District Attorney as one of the founding staff members of the Victim Witness-Advocacy Division where she retired in 2013.

Lorrie was busy with many fun projects in Ashland, including many OSU Extension Programs such as Master Gardener, Master Food Preserver, Land Stewards, and Woodland Manager. She enjoyed living on her 6 acre farm and also tending a beautiful 40 acre Forest Preserve. Plants, trees, gardening, pollinator and wildlife protection, and "love of the earth" were her passions. Her essence was her dedication to sustainable and pure life.

Lorrie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Tom Doolittle, stepsons Chris Doolittle and family in Arroyo Grande, CA and Wayne Gruette and family in Talent, OR. She is survived by 6 brothers and sisters and countless nieces and nephews who she so enjoyed sharing a wonderful life with. Her laughter, smiles, shining eyes, and green thumb will be remembered by all who met and were in contact with her.

There will be no services but a celebration of life will be held at Carpentaria Beach on October 25, her birthday. Her remains will be scattered at both Carpentaria Beach and at her forest property. Anyone wishing to contribute is urged to generously donate to local mental health or suicide prevention services.