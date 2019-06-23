Louis Edwin Gates, Jr., 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 10, 2019.

He was born in Asheville, NC and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology. After service in the Korean War, he had an illustrious career in the aerospace industry at Hughes Aircraft Company in Southern California. Lou was active in the Boy Scouts of America, having achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and then volunteered for over thirty years with the the Ventura County Council. After retirement from Hughes, he helped in the restoration of the Stagecoach Inn in Thousand Oaks and also served with his wife Lynn at the Ronald Reagan Library In Simi Valley and at the Ronald Reagan Ranch Center in Santa Barbara. He and his wife moved to Greenville, South Carolina four years ago and were members of Taylors First Baptist Church.

Louis is survived by his wife, Lynn, of 61 years, his son Robert Gates and wife Beverly, his daughter Heather McDowell and husband John, and one granddaughter Anna Lynn Gates.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the chapel at Taylor's First Baptist Church in Taylors, South Carolina followed by service at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

