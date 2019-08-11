Born 8/24/26, died peacefully at Serenity House on 7/25/19. Louie was born to Bruno and Veneranda Sanchez in Santa Barbara, Calif. He attended local schools, and enlisted in the army during the Korean War and became a paratrooper. When asked " Did you eventually get used to jumping out of an airplane?", he emphatically responded, " No never, I was scared with every jump". In August of 1948 he married Leonila Embres and they had sons, Louis Richard Sanchez, and Thomas Howard Sanchez. Much of his life was spent in the body shop business. Many in the community will remember him as part of Car Color Craft, Louie's Body Shop, and Anacapa Body and Paint. For years he enjoyed fishing, golf, and then a new love for horseback riding as part of the Santa Barbara Trailriders.

Louie had a real passion as an entrepreneur, and saw every vacant lot as a possible challenge to develop. Louie was a special uncle to so many in the family. He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Leonila, his sons Louis and Tom and two sisters, Mercedes Terraza, and Elia Sanchez. He was grandpa to Dawn Lyman (d) (Grant), Shauna Cazabat (Stephen ), Rick Sanchez (Pam), Corey Sanchez (Amber), and Bandon Sanchez. In addition, there are 12 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

Louie was preceded in death by brothers Bruno, Anastacio, Fernando, David, and Alfonso and sisters, Esperanza, Margaret, Carmen, Veneranda, and Irene.

A memorial in Louie's honor will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 (which would have been his 93rd birthday) at 11:00 a.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St., Santa Barbara, Calif. 93101 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Visiting Nurses and Serenity House Hospice Care.