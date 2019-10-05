Louise MacDougall was born in 1921 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of George and Louise Schein of Chicago, and the granddaughter of Oscar Mayer, the founder of the renowned meat packing company based in Madison, Wisconsin.

She died peacefully at home Wednesday, September 25, in Montecito, California, with her family by her side.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Stewart MacDougall. She is survived by her sister Bette MacDonald of Denver, Colorado, her son, Piero Fenci of Nacogdoches, Texas, her daughter, Kendal Bazemore of Santa Barbara, two grandchildren, Catherine Oliver of Nacogdoches, and Walker Fenci of Denver, Colorado, and six great grandchildren.

Louise will be remembered for her philanthropy in establishing the MacDougall Eye Clinic at Cottage Hospital.

Per Louise's request there will be no services.