Louise, Mom, Grammy went home to the waiting arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the age of 96.

Louise was born on July 3, 1923, the third child to Benjamin and Sarah Hosler in Berwick, a small rural township in Pennsylvania. Sarah died when Louise was 9 years old and Benjamin later married Jennie Shaffer. Louise had 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

Louise grew up on a farm. She helped with milking the cows, feeding the chickens and pigs and worked in the fields - all the chores one would expect on a farm. Her family loved singing at church, while they did household and kitchen chores and while working in the fields.

Her family had an ice business, where they harvested ice from the dam on the farm and delivered to nearby businesses and homes. They also had an ice cream stand that was very popular in the area. Local families could stop by for a sweet treat.

Louise graduated in 1941 from Berwick High School and then worked in sewing factories during the war while keeping up with her farm chores.

On August 19, 1942 Louise married Leo Francis Hower. He was a Merchant Marine and died on Oct 4, 1942 when his ship was torpedoed 350 Miles southwest of Iceland.

On August 17, 1946 Louise was married in Hazleton, Pa to Andrew Joseph Elias. They traveled to Santa Barbara for their honeymoon where Andy was stationed at the Marine Base - now UCSB. They loved Santa Barbara so much they made their new life here. Louise was a loving wife to Andy for 50 years.

During her lifetime she worked for several professional seamstresses. With her talent of sewing, she became the Wardrobe Mistress for the Santa Barbara Barbarettes and accompanied them when they performed in the 1965 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C.

She also worked as a waitress at many Santa Barbara restaurants: Kerry's, Country Kitchen, Café Gourmet, The Harbor Restaurant, Blue Ox and Fichera's and made life-long friends with some of her co-workers.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, their son John Elias, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Surviving are: 2 children, Andrea (Mark) Preiser and Judy Gregg; Louise's sister Doris Blank and sister-in-law Jessie Hosler.

Andy and Louise were blessed with 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Our Mom had a kind and gentle spirit and made everyone feel comfortable and welcome. She was known for her great love for her family but even more so her love for God and Savior Jesus Christ who she entrusted her family to at the beginning of every day. Mom was always the happiest when surrounded by her family and God answered her prayers by letting her children remain in Santa Barbara to raise their families. Mom, thank you for your unconditional love. Xoxo

Louise's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses, caregivers and staff at Assisted Hospice, Tree of Life and Oak Cottage who have given of themselves to lovingly care for our Mom during the last 2 1/2 years. We'd also like to thank Pueblo del Rey Funeral Home for the kindness they showed our family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Assisted Foundation, 72 Moody Court, Suite 100, Thousand Oaks, Ca 91360, Tree of Life, 5364 Berkeley Rd, Goleta, Ca 93117 or Oak Cottage, 1820 De La Vina, Santa Barbara, Ca 93101.

A celebration of Louise's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 1:00pm, in the Chapel at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive Santa Barbara.

A reception will follow at Community Covenant Church, 5070 Cathedral Oaks Rd. Santa Barbara, Ca 93111.

"We'll love you forever"