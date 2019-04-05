Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Rosemarie Kruszenski.

Santa Barbara - Louise Kruszenski, 76, died April 2, 2019 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on December 24, 1942 in Kingston, NY, the youngest daughter of Rose and Louis Venditti.

Louise graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1960. Following graduation, she attended Dutchess County Community College and then transferred to SUNY-New Paltz, where she received a BA in Education in 1964. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Don Kruszenski, and they set off on adventures in numerous places in the USA - opportunities and transfers took them to Albuquerque, Boston, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and eventually to Santa Barbara. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2014.

Using her background in education, Louise raised three great kids and help build a foundation for their becoming independent adults. Louise spent the bulk of her working career as an elementary substitute teacher, in educational administration at Pepperdine University, Menlo College, and the Carnegie Foundation at Stanford. She also completed all of the course work for a MA in Education from Cal Lutheran University.

Louise enjoyed being active in the community. She was a member of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara and she served on several homeowner boards in California.

Louise leaves a legacy of memories and relationships. She loved traveling, reading, cooking and gardening. Trips to the Canadian Rockies, Yellowstone and Italy were among her favorites. She also enjoyed participating in book-clubs and other groups that provided stimulating discussion on current issues. She will be remembered for her easy-going style and her thoughtful consideration of other viewpoints.

As a lifelong Roman Catholic, Louise always believed in spiritual renewal as a way to address issues. She attended mass on most Sundays at St. Mark's parish, where she felt welcome.

Louise is survived by her husband Don of Goleta, CA, her daughter Sandra of Monroe, Washington, her son Kevin of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and her son David of Westlake Village, California, and grandchildren Anna and Stephen.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at St. Mark's University Parish, 6550 Picasso Road, Goleta, California. Following the service from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be a visitation and viewing at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. Those who wish to remember Louise in a special way may make gifts in her memory to either Ridley-Tree Cancer Center or .

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.