Luis Garfias Perez, born August, 07, 1921 in Ciudad Hidalgo Michoacán, Mexico; went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November, 04, 2019.

He lived a blessed and fulfilled life of 98 years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and mother of their 16 children, Maria Concepcion Lopez de Garfias in 1996.

Luis is survived by 12 children, 36 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren.

He left this earth a faithful husband to his wife and children whom he will continue to love for all eternity.

A resident of the Santa Ynez Valley since 1967, Luis made his home in Buellton CA.

He taught himself to play the guitar and enjoyed being an active member of the Club de Guadalupe and the Choirs of the Old Mission Santa Inez and La Purisima Church.

Luis was a self-taught man of great wisdom and intellect. In his younger years he peacefully fought for his faith through his public participation with the Synarchist movement in Mexico.

Luis, a man of highest integrity and conviction, with a great love for our Lord Jesus Christ will be dearly missed by many.

Consumato est.

A viewing and Rosary prayers will be held at the Old Mission Santa Ines on Tuesday, November 12th, from 6:00pm until 9:00pm.

Funeral Mass will be at the Old Mission Santa Ines on Wednesday, November 13th, at 11:00 am with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.