M. Louise Harper passed away in Goleta, California, on August 9, 2019. She was 90 years old. Louise is survived by her twin brother and only sibling, Richard (Dick) Davies of Goleta; son Ted Harper of North Carolina; son Roland Harper of California; son Richard Harper of New Mexico; daughter Patti Harper of Alaska; grandson David Harper and his wife Camila and great grandson Benjamin Harper in Italy; and granddaughter Rachel Hughes and her husband Adam in Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, David Hoss Harper.

Louise was intelligent, loving, and generous, a ready and effective advocate for family, friends, work clients, and organizations that she supported. She lent her tremendous energy, get-it-done attitude, and competent organizational skills to whatever task was at hand.

Louise was born and raised in Aberdeen, Washington, during the Great Depression. She was 12 years old when her father, Raymond F. Davies, a heavy cruiser officer, was among those attacked by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor. She was desperately worried about him during the next two years as he participated in the early battles of the Pacific war. Later in the war Louise and the rest of her family joined him at a posting in San Diego. There, as a teenager, Louise played tympani with the San Diego Symphony. She also learned piano as a youth and enjoyed playing it all of her life, delighting her children with ragtime and other tunes, and spreading a love of music.

Louise attended the University of Washington on a full tuition scholarship, graduating in 1951. There she met her future husband, David, and together and with their infant son, they embraced the adventure and challenge of moving to Anchorage in the Territory of Alaska. Louise spent the winter of 1959-60 in a one-room homesteader's cabin in the Alaska wilderness with four children ranging in age from two to eight, while her husband worked in Anchorage and brought supplies in on weekends. She and her family were in Anchorage and survived the great Alaska earthquake in 1964.

Louise worked for the State of Alaska employment division as a job counselor, helping people return to the workforce after being disabled or otherwise unemployed for long periods. She continued that work when her family moved to Kenai, Alaska in 1969, and took up the same work with the California Department of Vocational Rehabilitation when her family moved to Santa Barbara in 1971.

Louise retired in 1979 to care for her husband after he suffered a heart attack. They traveled widely, visiting Mexico, Europe, and Singapore. After David died in 1990 she worked as an administrative assistant for six years at UCSB, earned a master's degree in psychology, and was employed for three summers with the Santa Barbara County Schools Summer Youth Employment program.

Throughout her career, Louise was active in related professional organizations. Upon retirement she performed volunteer work for the Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Opera Association (now Opera Santa Barbara), the Retired (military) Officers' Wives Association, the Santa Barbara Woman's Club, and the Encina Royale senior community in Goleta, serving as an officer or director of some of those organizations.

In 2010 her twin brother needed long-term care and she welcomed him into her home and served as his caregiver. They enjoyed each other's companionship and indulged their shared love of music by attending symphony and opera productions in Santa Barbara.

Louise will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, in the town hall of the Encina Royale clubhouse in Goleta.