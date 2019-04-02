June 4th, 1931 - March 3rd, 2019
Manuel passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Bakersfield Californian at the age of 87. He was a long time resident of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Las Vegas. He was born in Santa Maria Ca. to Esteban and Elodia Aguilera which are both preceded. A much loved father, grandfather and brother. He has 8 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grand children. Mr. Aguilera worked in the sugar factory in Santa Maria and also as a mechanic for Wallace Machinery tractors in Santa Maria. He also later worked in Santa Barbara at Lee and Neal. He is preceded in death by his sisters Trini Valadez (her son Alex) Espie Michel and Sally Fernandez and also brothers Paul Aguilera and John Aguilera. He is survived by his ex wife Sally Aguilera and his children Helen Limon (Gilbert) sons Manuel Aguilera (Bea), John Aguilera and Stevie Aguilera. A Dear brother Raymond Aguilera, sister Carmen Sapien (Henry), sister Virgie Lara (Tony preceded), brother Rudy Aguilera and sister Connie Gonzalez (Pete preceded). Manuel will be missed by all that were blessed to know him. Services will be on April 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Church at 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA. , with a rosary at 9 am and a mass to follow at 9:30 am. Then to the Calvary Cemetery at 199 N. Hope Avenue with a reception to follow at the Moose Lodge at 110 W. Victoria. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.