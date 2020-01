In Memory

MANUEL MORALES

Dad,

It has been a year now that you have been gone. But I know where you're at; you are resting with our grandfather. We want you here, but it was not easy to see you suffer. You were very giving. You did not say "no." You did without and helped whoever needed your help. One of your concerns was Aunt Lupe, Patsy and Richard. They are doing a good job.

Dad, you are missed very much by all.

Love you, 1 of a Kind