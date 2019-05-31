Margaret Cavaletto beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 88. Margaret was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Frances and Julian Alegria (brother Bennett deceased). She grew up on La Paloma Ranch in a farming and ranching family. She graduated from Santa Ynez High School and Santa Barbara Secretarial College. She met and married Edward Cavaletto (son of Peter and Elisa Cavaletto) on May 10, 1953. Together they lived and worked on the family lemon and avocado ranches in Santa Barbara. Margaret is survived by her three children Janeen Silva (Colorado), Gary Cavaletto (Jo Ann, Goleta) and Alan Cavaletto (Goleta). She has nine grandchildren Elisa, Adrienne and Benjie (Janeen and Ben), Marci, Andrea and Danny (Gary and Jo Ann), AJ, Vanessa and Claudia (Alan and Rosa). Margaret also has seven great-grandchildren Dylan, Mackenzie and Samantha Gresham, Sergio lbarra, James Demarest, Carter Bates and Sofia Geanefta.

Margaret's father danced at the Santa Barbara Courthouse each year for Fiesta. She continued the tradition by volunteering her time to the Santa Barbara Fiesta Rodeo for over 50 years-, her dedication extended thru 2018. Margaret was the coordinating secretary for the Santa Barbara Horse and Flower Show as well as the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show for over 40 years. She was a past President of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau Women and active in 4-H. She had a tremendous love of and devotion to her family. Margaret spent her latter years attending every baseball/soccer/softball game, graduation, wedding and birthday of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a regular at Bishop football games, sitting with her long-time Cardinals gang of friends. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel (450 Ward Drive) from 12pm to 5pm on Monday, June 3. A rosary will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church (5444 Hollister Ave) at 7pm on Monday, June 3. A funeral mass will be at held at St. Raphael's at 10am on Tuesday, June 4. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery (199 N Hope Ave).

A scholarship fund has been established at Bishop High in the memory of Margaret and Ed Cavaletto. Please join our family in making your donation payable to Bishop Garcia Diego High School. 4000 La Colina Road, Santa Barbara, California 93110. (805) 967-1266