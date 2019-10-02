On September 14, 2019, Margaret Jean Koenig passed away at the age of 94 "and two months" at Valle Verde Village, after a brief decline in health.

Margaret (Margie) was born on July 3, 1925 at Cottage Hospital to Henry and Mary Laskey. Margie and her twin Marian were born during the aftershocks of the 1925 earthquake, earning the title of Cottage's "Earthquake Twins". She attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High in January 1944.

Margie worked in retail selling women's clothing, most notably at I. Maginin and Co. both in Santa Barbara and San Francisco, and Ott's, retiring there in 1975.

Margie married Lee Koenig on August 31, 1969. Together they enjoyed gardening in their spacious back yard and golfing at Alisal Ranch, where they were members for many years.

Margie was a meticulous housekeeper and list maker. She enjoyed baking bite sized brownies, "Famous Amos" cookies and "oakmeal" cookies that she shared with neighbors and friends. She was legendary for her pristine lemons and oranges that she washed to perfection, counted and tallied each year.

Margie often stated the happiest times of her life were baby sitting her great nephew Daniel Gensler and great niece Kristen Lucas when they were little. She was immensely proud of each of them and their families.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband Lee, her sister Helen, twin sister Marian and her husband Martin, and her great, great nephew Oliver. (Or as she would say - she outlived everyone she ever knew). She is survived by her niece Carley of San Mateo, niece Mary Gensler and her husband Gary of Goleta, great nephew Daniel and his family, wife Rachel, and their children Sam, Eli and Lorelai of Sacramento, great niece Kristen and her husband Sean of San Diego.

Heartfelt thanks to Loyda Aponte, her husband, and dog Toby for their loving care, keeping Margie in her own home as long as possible; friend Jackie Collier for calling every morning; Tori Goux for his friendship and In-N-Out Burgers; Teri and John Rouse her neighbors; Magdaleno and Angelina Rico; and Carol Tokar the "Margie Wrangler" who took Margie on her last two big outings, the weddings of Daniel and Rachel in 2011, and Kristen and Sean in 2019.

According to her wishes, no services will be held.