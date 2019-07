In Loving Memory of

MARGARET JEANNE HEIDUK

September 18, 1940 - July 14, 2014

It has been five years since you left us, sometimes it seems like yesterday.

I still marvel at the fact we met when you were 14 and I was 16. Six years later we were married, had four sons and were together for 54 years.

I loved you then, I love you now and will always love you.

God has you in His arms, we have you in our hearts.

Rest in peace, my dearest.

Bobby