Margaret Joan Mager, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019.

Margaret was born in San Bruno, California, on December 4, 1933, to John Bazley and Margaret Hearne. She grew up in San Bruno with her brother, Jack Bazley, Jr.

In 1955, Margaret married the love of her life, Robert Mager. In 1956, after their first child was born, Margaret and Bob relocated to Santa Barbara. They soon knew they lived in paradise and decided they never wanted to leave. Margaret and Bob enjoyed another 50 years of marriage until Bob passed away in 2006.

Margaret's most cherished memories are those of spending time with her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Recently, Margaret's brightest moment was holding her first great-granddaughter, who was born in June.

Margaret was warm, caring and kind to all that came to know her. She always had a beautiful smile to welcome you into her home. Margaret was a devout Catholic and a member of both St. Raphael's Catholic Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Margaret is survived by her children, Kathleen Kleine and Rob Mager; daughter-in-law Carla Mager; her grandchildren, Jamie Fresch (Steve), Jenna O'Rourke (Ryan), Garrett Mager, Annika Mager; her great-granddaughter Natalie Fresch; her brother Jack Bazley, Jr.; and her sister-in-law Catherine Bazley.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Peggy; and her son-in-law, Bill Kleine.

The Mager and Kleine families would like to thank Dr. Robert Wright, the entire Gran Vida staff, and VNA Health (Hospice) for all the care and comfort given to Margaret. She loved you all like family.

A mass will be held in honor of Margaret on Friday, October 18, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with a reception to follow at 12:30 at Giannfranco's Trattoria in Carpinteria.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .