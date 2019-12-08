Margaret Josephine Maitra passed away in Santa Barbara on May 28, 2019. Small in stature, but a larger than life figure, she was a beloved matriarch whose absence will be immeasurable.

Born in Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, Margaret Maitra was the 4th of 8 children born to Margaret and Patrick Hughes on March 11, 1928. While her earliest years were spent in a farm house near the Mountains of Mourne in County Down, her family relocated to Cheshire, England when she was a young girl.

Margaret grew up in a close knit family in Sale, Cheshire. Her father's quiet acquisition of properties around town was her first introduction to real estate investments, and most likely, began her life-long love of real estate. Living through WWII in the UK, and subsequently losing her two young brothers to the War, had a profound effect that remained throughout her lifetime.

Bound for adventure, Margaret set sail to America where she delighted in the vibrant energy and city lifestyle of New York City while working in the high rise offices of Saks Fifth Avenue. Soon after in 1960 on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, she married the love of her life, Dr. Karuna K. Maitra, who she had met in England while he was pursuing his graduate studies.

Massachusetts became home for the next six years when her husband worked for Mitre Corporation. After a few business trips to the West Coast, the opportunity arose to move to Santa Barbara, California in 1968. Margaret's response was, "when do we pack!" It was on the back of packing paper that they designed and drew plans to their hilltop home with 360 degree views of Santa Barbara, and lived there until the Painted Cave Fire in 1990.

During that time, there was a two-year tour as a TRW family to Kwajalein Island, part of the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific. It was here her husband provided analysis and testing of guidance and tracking systems for the Minuteman Missiles launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The family enjoyed a once in a lifetime island experience that only those that have lived on a 2-mile long coral rock can relate.

Back in Santa Barbara, after losing their home to the Painted Cave Fire, Margaret fought and succeeded in building a home adjacent to the Rose Gardens at the Santa Barbara Mission. She retired here after her husband, who she was caring for due to surgical brain damage eleven years prior, passed away.

As strong as British steel that built an empire, Margaret was never one to back down to injustices or to those she felt did not have her, or her family's, best interest. She was always willing to lend a hand, and never afraid of tackling the unpopular or serving the underrepresented. Even when all the cards were stacked against her, she single-handedly took on (and was victor to) the largest of opponents, all the while with boundless energy, keen focus and a cheery attitude. She tackled some of life's greatest challenges with immense strength, perseverance, and if you asked her, a good cup of tea.

She was both a sharp business woman and a skilled, loving homemaker. She had a passion for real estate, roses, vegetable gardens, cooking, knitting, stained glass, Hawaiian quilting, jewelry, tea, and family, although not particularly in that order. After "putting the kettle on," it wasn't long before any home she was in had lemon trees, rose bushes and tomato plants in the garden, strawberry tarts in the oven and the real estate section of the newspaper open on the table. She will be remembered for her elegance, wit, strength, vision, generosity, and her devotion and undying love of family.

Margaret Maitra is pre-deceased by her siblings James, Patrick, Mary and Bridget, and survived by siblings Andolores, John and Philomena. She is survived by her sons James Hadfield-Hyde and Paul K. Maitra, her daughter Andrea Margaret Maitra and son-in-law David J. Konell, and her three grandchildren, Sebastian, Olivia and Lila. A Mass was offered at the Old Mission Santa Barbara on June 16, and a family memorial to honor her life will be held in December at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sale, England.