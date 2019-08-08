Margaret K. Foster passed on peacefully on August 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Margaret was married for over 60 years to her husband, William K. Foster, and she is survived by her two children - William Foster, Jr. of Saratoga, CA, and Melissa Foster Fetter of Boston, MA - and their respective spouses and seven grandchildren - Lilah, Davin, Witt, Holly, Andrin, Melissa, and Brian.

Born in Big Lake, TX, to Mary Jo Edens Kovach and John Kovach, Margaret was one of the first women to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin honors program. A devoted mother and nonprofit volunteer, she also started several businesses ranging from corporate event planning to importing antiques. More recently, she worked as the coordinator of special events at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Margaret was blessed with dear friends from the many places she called home including Dallas, TX, New York City, Greenwich, CT, Santa Barbara, CA, and even Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.

A petite force to be reckoned with, she charmed everyone around her with her quick wit and her warm West Texas drawl. She was feisty and spirited until the end - she never put up with anyone's nonsense, but was known for her humble generosity and consistent acts of selflessness. She will always be remembered and loved for her inexhaustible energy to do whatever she could to help others. In her honor, please do something sweet for someone you love today.