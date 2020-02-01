11/10/1947 - 1/18/2020

In the early morning hrs of January 18th Maggie won her battle with Cancer.

In the home she resided and grew up in as a child on her own terms she courageously and peacefully crossed over to her next chapter. Be clear her story and her journey continues and while her win was our loss it's only temporary and of this world.

Maggie was born on Nov 10th in Santa Barbara Ca the second child of Richard and Mary McClaine. Her older sister Patti was there to greet her with open arms. The two sisters shared a life long bond something so special I think only sisters can fully comprehend.

Maggie attended local schools. Franklin elementary, Santa Barbara Junior HS and was part of the Santa Barbara High school graduating class of 1965.

Maggie came of age in the 1960s and embraced all that the era had to offer. Developing a great appreciation of the music and ideals of that time.

On Sept 29th 1966 Maggie gave birth to her only child a daughter Melissa. From that day forward the two shared the adventures of life together. Melissa was the absolute light of her life and the feeling was mutual. Maggie always there to pick Missy up if she fell and in the end it was Melissa reciprocating at her side as an amazing support and caregiver through the long fight.

Maggie could be found tending bar at several iconic Santa Barbara locations in the 70s. if you were one to frequent such establishments their is a great chance Maggie poured you a glass of good cheer and engaged you in a meaningful conversation.

In the 80s she met Al Munroe a local abalone and Urchin diver the two were married and spent over 35 years together before Al's passing in 2016. During this period her working life was spent at Frazee Paint where she spent 25 yrs until retirement. She forged many friendships with coworkers and the local painting contractors.

Maggie was one of the most well read people you would ever meet. She had many passions but reading using her imagination and quenching her thirst for knowledge was at the top of that list.

There were many places Maggie dreamed of traveling to and while those dreams were never realized it's our belief through reading and imagination she was able to see and smell the gardens in France and marvel at the beauty of the Sistine Chapel in Italy.

Maggie is survived by Her Daughter Melissa Haskell (Jack) Her Sister Patti Clayton (Joal) 2 Grandchildren Cady Stimson (Adrian) Jackson Haskell and her brand new Great Grandson Samuel Stimson. She was beloved by many Nephews Nieces as well as their children.

Maggie's life reads like a book spanning over the decades and while we are struggling to turn the pages now we know Maggie is watching and anxiously awaiting to see how the story continues. Until we meet again Cheers on a life well lived.

A celebration of life will be held Sat Feb 8th at 2pm, 716 E. Cota Santa Barbara, Ca.