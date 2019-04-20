Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Olsen.

Margaret Olsen, 92, of Carpinteria, California, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Margaret was born in Aid, Ohio on September 16, 1926. She was the daughter of John and Pearl (Davis) Williams. The family moved to the Virginia/North Carolina area where Margaret grew up. She had an older brother Paul and younger sister Dixie. Upon graduation from Virginia/Carolina High School Margaret moved to Maryland where she met John Hornberger. They were married in May 1945. They had two daughters, Linda and Kathy. In 1952 John and Margaret divorced and Margaret moved back to Virginia. There she worked for Haines Hosiery until she married John Olsen in 1962 and moved to Santa Barbara, California.

She and John lived and worked in Santa Barbara, eventually retiring to Lompoc until their move to Sweethome Oregon in the early 1990's. They lived there until their return to Calif. in 1999.

John and Margaret were married for 50 years until his death in 2012.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Olsen, mother and father, John and Pearl Williams, bother, Paul Williams, sister, Dixie Hart, and grandson, Jeffrey Renshaw.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Renshaw, daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Carlos Williams, step-son, Eric Olsen, granddaughter, Tara Henry, grandsons, Brent and Tyler Williams and Rick and Jared Olsen. She is also survived by nine great grandsons and great granddaughters.

Margaret and John were the most welcoming, generous and kind people to everyone, especially their friends and family. A small family gathering will be held to share memories of both their lives.