(February 12th, 1933- February 13th, 2019)

Margaret Ortiz passed away on February 13th at the age of 86 surrounded by her loving husband Fidel, family and loved ones. She was born in Santa Barbara on February 12th to Percy and Lucia Orsua, she was the youngest of six children. Margaret raised 2 sons and 2 daughters.

Her family wishes to express their appreciation to Cottage Hospital and the Ridley Tree Cancer center for all of their care and support.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 7pm at Welch-Ryce- Haider, 450 Ward Drive, Santa Barbara. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, February 21st at 10am St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister, Santa Barbara, followed by a burial at Goleta Cemetery.