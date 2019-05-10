Margery Louise Searles (Maxam) passed away peacefully at home on March 22, with her husband of 62 years holding her hand. She was surrounded by loved ones in her finals days, all of whom were able to tell her how much she meant to them. She was the central figure of our family and a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and great- grandma.

Margery was born on June 5, 1930, in Los Angeles to Leonard and Colleen Maxam (Ryan). She spent her childhood in Hollywood, graduating from Hollywood High School with the class of 1948. She was married a year after graduation and had two sons, Richard and Gary Saldutti (Stacy). Her second marriage to Thomas Searles, took place on April 5, 1957, and together they had a daughter, Karen Searles Wiley. Margery and Tom raised their three children in West Los Angeles, providing them with a wonderful home and many memories of family gatherings, outings and vacations. Margery was a talented cook and gracious hostess who enjoyed having friends and family over for holidays, birthdays and other occasions.

During her children's school years, Margery spent time supporting their school and sports activities and volunteering as a room mom, Scout troop leader, and in other capacities. She also worked part time as an assistant for a marketing company. In the late 1970s, Margery and Tom, along with another couple, started Airport Marina Office Supply, a business they built over a decade and then sold when they retired.

As the children grew, Margery and Tom found time to take on new interests. They acquired a sailboat in the early 1970s and, for almost two decades, explored areas of the southern California coast and Channel Islands. They joined the Santa Monica Yacht Club and forged friendships that continued throughout their later years. At retirement, Margery and Tom started the next chapter of their lives with a move to Santa Ynez Valley in 1990. They purchased a beautiful piece of land and spent the next year watching the home of their dreams being built. That home became the centerpiece for many family gatherings, including their son Gary's wedding to Stacy in 2000. Over the years there were Christmas parties, Easter egg hunts, and celebrations of anniversaries and birthdays in their Santa Ynez home. The family will never forget those wonderful times.

Shortly after moving to Santa Ynez, Margery and Tom became members of the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church where they formed some of the most important relationships of their lives. During bible studies, prayer groups, Sunday services and other gatherings, Margery and Tom always felt at home when engaged with the Church and its members.

Margery is survived by her husband, Tom, her children Rick, Gary and Karen, and grandchildren, including Jennifer Saldutti Logan (Joseph), Stephanie Saldutti Angell, Ryan Saldutti (Hailey), Nicholas Saldutti, Maxam (Max) Saldutti, Meghan Wiley Tritt (Justin), and Kerry Wiley. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Paige Tritt, Ayden Angell, Thomas Logan, James Logan, and Charlotte Saldutti.

We wish to express gratitude to Margery's caregiver, Susie Sharman, who assisted the family with providing loving care to Margery. We also thank Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Santa Barbara for providing care and comfort in her final days.

A celebration of Margery's life will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church at 1 pm on Saturday, May 18.