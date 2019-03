Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Bolstad.

Margie Bolstad, 73, passed away peacefully on January 25th 2019 after a difficult battle with cancer. Her giving spirit and kind nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held on Friday March 8th at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church 3721 Modoc Road Santa Barbara, CA 93105. Reception to follow.