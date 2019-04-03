Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Adele Favro.

(1913 - 2019)

Maria 'Rena' Favro passed into eternal life on March 29, 2019, at the age of 105, with her family by her side. She was born to Italian immigrant parents in Strawn, Texas on August 9, 1913 where the family of six children had a challenging upbringing. Her father died when she was twelve and her mother remarried. In 1929 the family relocated to Santa Barbara. At that point she quit high school to help with family finances.

Maria was a nanny to the DeMott family of Hope Ranch and travelled with them extensively to the East Coast. She was able to see much of the country and acquired her beautiful manners during that time.

Maria met handsome Aldo Favro in 1933 at a Recreation Center dance and quickly stated to a friend that she was going to 'marry that man'. They married two years later. Maria and Aldo raised four children: Madeline Petrini (Julio); Angela Bear (Joe); Henry Favro (Therese); and Marie (Garcia) Favro. Maria is survived by 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grand children and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Aldo (1988), three sisters, two brothers and grandson, Michael Petrini.

Maria had a lifetime love of cooking and entertaining. Along with her husband Aldo, she was an active member of the community in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Saint Barbara Parish, Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Kiwanis, Elks Club, Milpas Merchants, Italian Boot Club, Sons of Italy and the Italian-American Society. They owned Kittler Hardware and Montecito Hardware for many years and Maria often worked in the stores.

At the age of 83, Rena decided to finally get the High School Diploma that she had postponed for 70 years. She graduated from Santa Barbara Adult High School in 1999. She always said that graduating was one of her most cherished achievements. She will be remembered for her remarkable memory and was proud and thankful for her longevity. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.

Rosary Service will be held Friday, April 5, at 7:00 PM at the Welch-Ryce- Haider chapel, 15 East Sola Street, Santa Barbara. Maria's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Santa Barbara Parish, Old Mission on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 AM.

The Favro family extends special thanks to the caregivers of Meals on Wheels, Friendship Center, Vista Del Monte and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care for their loving attention to Maria during her final years.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Santa Barbara Parish, Old Mission, 2201 Laguna Street. 93105, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, 512 E. Gutierrez St., Suite A, 93103.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.