Ani Thupten Tsondru

August 3, 1970 - March 12, 2019

On March 12, 2019 , I chose to end my Earth Walk and reunite with the Mother of All Things. I wanted to free myself from the straightjacket of electrifying and neurological debilitation of Electro-Hypersensitivity (EHS) and Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV). These hidden modern-day epidemics humbled me and connected me to the great sufferings of others. Yet, they also shattered and dehumanized me. The constant tension of strange symptoms and crushing pain left me cut off from a life of embodied prayer and active altruism; I felt alienated from my true nature and impotent to be of service. I decided the greater good was to give my life with the aspiration to raise awareness and help others. As Thomas Merton said, "Man has no greater love than that he lay down his life for his friend."

If anyone asks, you can say I ended my own life. But it would be more accurate to say I died from Electromagnetic Field (EMF) poisoning. I am not ashamed of my actions. They were based on compassion for my own suffering and the desire to prevent more people from becoming sick.

I'm not the first person with Electro-Hypersensitivity (EHS) to die by their own hand, but perhaps the first to publicize it. And that's my whole intention. Let me be the posterchild for this 21st century plague. Let me be the impetus for positive change. What sends a stronger message than death? The message is: seek the truth and learn how to protect yourselves. The message is: create housing opportunities for people with EHS. I chose to die so you would know the importance of reducing your exposure to toxic EMFs. I chose to die so the world would see the safe camps for EMF refugees are urgently needed.

I do not want a funeral, memorial service, or life celebration. Instead, please help the living by honoring my three final wishes. Thank you and may you be well.

1. Take simple steps to lower your EMF exposure and stay healthy. Organize housing for people sick with EHS. Everyone deserves a safe home. Resources for this are: the fantastic book The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs and the Safe Haven tab at www.HeartMind.info

2. Cleanse your body of radiation, viruses, heavy metals, and pesticides, which cause EHS and other chronic illnesses including Lupus, Lyme, MS, RA, and Cancer. It's fun and yummy! Read the beautiful book Life Changing Foods by Anthony William.

3. Take extra good care of each other. Spend time each week in loving service to a sick, injured, or housebound person. Let them know they are not forgotten. This is the true purpose of being human. Resources for the are: the books Everybody Always by Goff, Peace Pilgrim, and the TLC tab at www.HeartMind.info

May my death usher in a new era, an era in which EHS and EBV are taken seriously, diagnosed correctly, treated immediately, and prevented widely. May this be an era of permaculture eco-villages, bountiful food forests, abundant altruism and safe technologies. I gladly sacrifice my life for that purpose. May it be so!

Visit my blog www.HeartMind.info for more information and continued updates from friends. Look for me in the sun, the moon, and the stars. Pray that I've melted into Mother Luminosity and am helping all beings, in all worlds, in all ways. May the bodhichitta flourish!