1955 - 2019

Maria was set free from her battle with cancer on the morning of February 17, 2019 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara California. Maria's deep appreciation for teaching and dedication to her students was easily apparent as she continued her work despite treatments and surgery. Her strong will to live along with an unwavering encouragement from her family carried her through.

Maria was born on March 29, 1955 to Mr. and Mrs. Regis Antonini in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1967 she moved to Santa Barbara, CA where she lived for the next 30 years. She attended San Roque, Bishop Diego HS, Santa Barbara city college and UCSB where she earned her PhD in philosophy. She then moved to Weston , CT and realized her dream of teaching at NYU amongst her many distinguished colleagues. She was an esteemed professor for the next 26 years. Maria was dearly loved by her family, friends, students and colleagues. Her brilliant mind, her enthusiasm and love for life will live on in our hearts.

Maria loved the outdoors where she found serenity in nature. She was an avid skier and hiker. She was a member of the Adirondack Hiking Club. Her most prized possession of over 1000 books lined the shelves of her room and are a testament of her love for learning and connection to all beings on earth. She was a member of the Yale University art gallery. Maria also had a deep love for animals working tirelessly with many of her dearest friends and her brother Robert, to bring hope to thousands of abandoned and abused animals. She was a member of the Sierra Club.

Maria predeceased her mother and closest companion, Merilyn Smith. She will also be dearly missed by her siblings Barbara, Robert, Laurie and Marilyn. Her nieces Ava, Samantha, Valery, and Natalie. Her nephews Joshua, Christopher and Jonathan.

A celebration of Maria's life will take place on Feb. 22 at 5:00pm with a Rosary prayer at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church 1300 E. Valley Road, Montecito, CA.

Burial will be on Feb 23, at 1:00pm at Calvary Cemetery 199 N. Hope Ave, Santa Barbara, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Freedom Ride Rescue Inc., a 501c3 animal rescue organization, founded in part by her brother Robert. Donations in her memory can be sent via PayPal to [email protected]