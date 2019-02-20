Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Guadagnini Tarquinio.

Maria passed away on December 31, 2018 in Belmont, CA at the age of 84. She was born on February 24, 1934 in Paderno del Grappa, Italy and immigrated with her family to Santa Barbara in 1951.

Maria was preceded by her loving husband, Amedeo Tarquinio. She is survived by her daughter, Tiziana Tarquinio; grand-children, Angelina and Timothy; brother, Eustacchio Guadagnini (Merle); sister, Bianca O'Brien (John) and niece and nephews. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito.