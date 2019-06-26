June 24, 1959 - March 14, 2019

God took home another beautiful angel. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She battled cancer for the last 27 years, but always kept a positive attitude and a smile on her face.

She leaves behind our daughters Kandis, Callie, our son Christopher, our grandchildren Evan, Aaliyah and Andrew, her father Abel, mother Maria Luz, sister Lizbeth, brother Jesus, and so many other dear family members and friends.

We want to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center for the years of dedication you all gave Maria as she battled this disease.

We?d also like to thank, Cottage Hospital staff and Santa Barbara Hospice.

A celebration of life will be at Goleta Valley Church at 595 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA, Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. A reception to follow.