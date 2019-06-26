Born November 3, 1965 in Santa Barbara, CA left this earth on June 20, 2019. She is survived by wife Jody, sons Christopher Popp "the apple of her eye"and Jeremiah Steinmann "her little prince," her mother Donna Blevins and step-father Larry, brother Jeffrey Woolever, niece Kaylie Woolever, step-sister Cancace (Dave) Aubin and step-brother Carey Blevins. Predeceased by father Roger Woolever and step-brother Craig Blevins. She attended Hollister and El Camino Elementary, La Colina Jr. High and San Marcos High graduating 1983. She earned AA degree from S.B. City College graduating with Honors. She served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany for two years and honorably discharged in 1990.

She loved the outdoors, camping and long walks on the beach with her family. She was truly a giver to everyone she met--such an adoring young lady. She also enjoyed working with traveling many times to Mexico to give help to those in need. She was an amazing individual who worked a wide variety of jobs, mainly in the medical profession, her favorite.

She will be so very sorely missed by all she ever met.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to Doctors Without Walls, local chapter @ SBDWW.ORG.

Graveside services to be held Friday, June 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Goleta Cemetery. Pueblo del Rey is in charge of arrangements.

