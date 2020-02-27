Marilyn, loving mother to Michael Ghens, passed away after a long illness on Feb. 13, 2020, at Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara.

Marilyn was a loving and devoted daughter and a courageous mother. She will be missed.

A lifelong Catholic, Marilyn often attended mass at the Santa Barbara Mission.

Born in 1940, her family moved to Santa Barbara in 1951.

Her father, George Mepham (1906-2007), was a plumber who built the family home in Samarkand, where he lived with Marilyn's loving mother, Lucille (Panchiere) Mepham (1907-1993), a jazz pianist.

Marilyn graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1958 where she was known for her love for the ocean, water skiing, and softball. In college at San Jose State University, Marilyn unexpectedly conceived a child with classmate Warren Ghens. Thereafter at a maternity home in Los Angeles, she worked hard cleaning many a floor and swallowed her pride to make the case to keep her son. As chronicled in The Girls Who Went Away, most white children of unwed mothers at that time were put up for adoption. Marilyn and Warren were briefly married. Marilyn lived most of her life in the family home with her parents and son, Michael. She later graduated from UCSB in business economics and earned her law degree from Santa Barbara College of Law. Marilyn, an only child herself, stood by her own parents through their illnesses at the end of life. She was a loving woman. She will be missed.

Michael invites friends and family to Marilyn's graveside service at Santa Barbara Cemetery Association Mausoleum in the Pines on Thurs, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.