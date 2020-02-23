Marilyn Vandever went peacefully to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020, after recently celebrating her 93rd birthday surrounded by family. Marilyn was born on February 5, 1927 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Natalie and W.K. Warren. She had many friends and loved to play tennis. After dating Carey "Red" Cowart for seven years, they married. Red was called for active duty as a US Marine to serve in the Korean War, where he died in 1951. Marilyn remained a widow for many years and was active in the Junior League in the Bay Area in the 1950s and 1960s. On August 11, 1967, she married Dr. H. Wallace Vandever and moved to Oklahoma City. In 2001, they moved to Santa Barbara, California, a town they really enjoyed. Marilyn is survived by sons Bill and Bob Cowart, son Kelly Vandever, daughter-in-law Missi Vandever, and granddaughters Ava and Mia Vandever. She is also survived by sisters Elizabeth Blankenship, Jean Warren, Patricia Swindle and brother W. K. Warren, Jr., and their extended families. Marilyn will be remembered for her sense of fun, thoughtfulness, generosity, and concern for others. She truly loved her family and friends. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145 at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020. Reverend Michael D. Anderson will be officiating. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to Providence School, 630 East Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.