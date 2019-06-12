Marion Larimore ?Larie? Elliott Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep in Santa Barbara, CA, the morning of June 4, succumbing to pancreatic cancer at the age of 85.

Loving wife of 60 years to the late Richard Case Smith, she is survived by her children, son Rick and Camille of San Diego, son Doug and Angela of Culver City, and daughter Judy Milam and Steve of Goleta, and her four grandchildren, Ginny and Case Smith of Culver City and Jordan and Alison Milam of Goleta.

Larie was born in Manila in 1934 to Laura Wilck Elliott, Broadway producer and literary agent, and Capt. Marion Larimore Elliott, U.S. Army Air Corps, when her father was stationed in the Philippines. Upon her father's retirement from the service, the family returned to the states and settled in Sherman Oaks, CA. Larie was a graduate of Van Nuys High School and UCLA, where she was a member and officer of Alpha Omicron Pi.

Larie was a competitive swimmer and diver from a very early age and won multiple regional and national AAU swimming and diving titles.

Larie and Dick settled in Manhattan Beach, CA, moving to Montecito in 1972. Enjoying Santa Barbara to its fullest, Larie became a docent at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and Casa del Herrero. She also volunteered at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara for 20 years, where she was made an Honorary Lifetime Board Member in 2007. Larie and Dick joined Knowlwood Tennis Club, where they enjoyed Twilight Tennis. She also served on multiple committees at the Birnam Wood Golf Club.

Larie enjoyed travel, golf, and rooting for the UCSB Lady Gauchos Basketball team. Her biggest cheers, of course, were reserved for her children and especially her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara/Serenity House, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Friends of the Montecito Library.