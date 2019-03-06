January 3, 1928 - February 23, 2019

Marjorie Gardner (Marge) passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2019 at her home at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Ermylo (Bill) Gardner and is survived by her daughter Diane. She was a devoted wife and mother during her long and wonderful life.

Marge was born in Ontonagon, Michigan to Neil and Mildred Black (Westbrook). She was the third of six children and raised there until the family moved to Flint, Michigan in 1943. She met her husband, Bill in Flint where they married in 1947. She worked at AandP and A/C Spark Plug for a short period of time and then when Bill joined General Motors-Delco their travels would take them to several locations over the next 20 years including Ellwood City, PA., Alamogordo, NM, Ridgecrest, CA, Santa Maria, CA, Merritt Island, FL. and finally settling in Santa Barbara, CA. where she would remain for the next 47 years. During these years she made many lasting friendships with members of the Delco family.

Marge kept active over the years with various hobbies and activities. She spent a period of time involved in ceramics, sewing, china painting and crocheting. She made beautiful afghans for weddings and baby blankets as each of her extended family members were married and had their own children. Her hobbies also included bowling where she regularly enjoyed bowling with her Thursday morning bowling group until she was no longer able to bowl. She was the best cook of home cooked meals, always making sure someone had more than enough food to eat, she never wanted anyone to leave her table hungry and at Christmas time she would make the most excellent candy to hand out to friends. Marge had a kind heart and would always be thinking of and helping others. When her daughter was young, she participated with her in Girl Scouting events and helped out in the elementary school, usually with children who were struggling in school work. She loved children. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church with a strong faith in the Lord. She will be missed by many, both family and dear friends.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Diane, her brother, Bill Black (Arliss), sisters, Patricia Bell (Jerry), Doris Pascoe (Bill) and many caring nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill (November 2010), and brothers, Robert Black (1984) and Daniel Black (1997).

A memorial mass will be held at Saint Raphael Church 5444 Hollister Ave. on Friday, March 8th at 10:00 AM with reception immediately following in the Parish Hall. Donations in her honor may be made to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (https://www.sbrm.org), Santa Barbara Foodbank (https://foodbanksbc.org) or Defenders of Wildlife (https://defenders.org) charities.