Marjorie "Midge" Thompson passed away peacefully in her home in Santa Barbara, the city she loved and lived in her whole life, on June 17, 2019 at the age of 95. She was surrounded by family members and friends who loved her, secure in the knowledge that she will now be with her Lord and Savior. She was born July 6, 1923 to Estella and Timothy Marquez and was the last remaining sibling of seven children; brothers-Edward, Timothy and Albert Marquez, sisters- Evangeline Ruiz, Lucille Dunavan and Barbara Farmer.

Marjorie enjoyed life proudly as one known as "The Greatest Generation", riding the train with her sister and friends each week to Burbank to work as a riveter (as in Rosie the Riveter) for Lockheed during WWII. She met and married Kenneth Thompson, a Marine stationed, at that time, in Goleta. They had four children; Thomas (who passed as an infant) Martha Zicherman, Kenneth Thompson Jr. and Holly McGuinness. She had 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grand children.

Midge lived a full and active life and was loved by all who knew her. She was a majorette in the Santa Barbara High School Marching Band, and she played women's city league softball for many years. She was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Montecito County Club where she regularly enjoyed golfing with her friends. She was involved in her community and was a member of the Women's Optimist Club where she later served as the president. She was a very talented saleswomen in many high-end stores, beginning at Joseph Magnin and finally selling designer handbags as a top sale associate for Nordstrom, retiring at the age of 86.

Her much loved fire engine red Datsun 280Z was her pride and joy, which she drove till the end. She was loved and we will miss her and her beautiful smile.

Graveside service will be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery (entry level) on August 24th at 12:30 PM with reception immediately following at Harry's Restaurant. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army, which was dear to Midge's heart.