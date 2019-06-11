Mark Anthony Curry passed away on April 17th, 2019. He was born in Santa Monica on June 13th, 1958 to Jim and Jean Curry. The youngest of five children, he grew up in Pacific Palisades, and attended Palisades High where he was known for running track, having a handlebar mustache, and making people laugh. He moved to Santa Barbara in 1980 where he raised three children and worked for the gas company for over 20 years. When his youngest child battled cancer for a year before ultimately passing, Mark was his devoted and expert caregiver. His propensity for caregiving also extended to many animals, such as birds, fish, cats, dogs, and a pot belly pig.

After retiring, Mark enjoyed spending his time walking his dogs on the beach, doing nature photography, grilling, and taking his adult children and grandkids out to eat. He will be remembered for his kind and easygoing manner as well as his youthful sense of humor. He is predeceased by his son Morgan Curry and survived by his daughters Rebecca Curry and Chelsea Thach, his son in law Jason Thach, his grandchildren Patric and Sophia Thach, his "nephew" Isaac Trimble, and his siblings Jim Curry, Jeff Curry, Cathy Thomas, and Mike Curry.

Arrangements made by McDermott Crockett Mortuary.